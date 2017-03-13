Adjustable Soccer Goals by Farpost Soccer Goals - a Game Changer

adjustable soccer goals uniquely positioned to reduce costs for soccer clubs across Canada and the US

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Farpost Soccer Goals has been a leading manufacturer in the soccer equipment market since 1999. Fuelled by the vision of creating high-quality aluminum constructed portable soccer goals, they burst onto the scene and made believers of those who never thought a lightweight, adjustable soccer goal could deliver a professional experience.

Farpost's adjustable G700 3-in-1 Soccer Goal is in the unique position of being the only soccer goal that works for kids from U9 right through to U12 categories. To learn more, go to: http://farpostgoals.com/shop/g700-18-5x6-5/

"Unless you're involved in the world of youth soccer, the requirements mandated for games are likely a mystery," says President Mike Cash. "However, in the interests of creating a positive, age-appropriate environment where children can develop their skills and improve confidence and comfort, factors like maximum goal size, ball size, players, and even time limits are regulated according to the age of the players."

For players slotted in the U9 to U12 categories, aged 9 to 12, respectively:

the maximum allowable goal size for U9 and U10 players is now 6.5X18.5 ft.-but 6.5X12 is strongly recommended

the maximum allowable goal size for U11 and U12 players is now 7X21 ft.-but 6.5X18.5 ft. is strongly recommended

Farpost's 3-1 soccer goal is 6.5 ft. high. The width can be adjusted from 18.5 ft. to 16ft. to 12 ft., thereby meeting the two different sizes recommended (or mandated) for U9-U12 players. That's a big potential savings for youth soccer clubs who no longer need to invest in different sized goals. Adjustments are quick and easy. In addition, for very young players in the U6 to U8 categories, Farpost offers the Sharpshooter, which changes from 4X8ft. to 4X6ft.

"Even though these aluminum constructed goals are easy to set-up and take down, they're sturdy," adds Mike. "The rigid frames are great for rebounds, which means players "go-to-goal" which is an important skill to develop as a young player. Over 800 professional and youth soccer clubs across North America already use Farpost Goals, including the NYCFC youth development league and the Vancouver Whitecaps."

To learn more about Farpost Goals, please visit http://farpostgoals.com or call 1-877-241-0121.

About the Company

Farpost Soccer Goals provide professional grade, portable soccer goals. Our portable soccer goals are used by professional clubs, youth soccer clubs and for everyday backyard soccer training. Built to last, they are available for sale through our online store, with fast and easy shipping across the United States and Canada. Discounts are also available when purchasing multiple soccer goals.

For additional information, please visit http://farpostgoals.com or call at 1-877-241-0121.