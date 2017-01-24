ADP to Add 250 Jobs to its Workforce in Tucson, Az., Bringing to Nearly 2,000 the Number of Associates Planned for the Grand Canyon State

State and City Officials Join Company Executives at Ribbon-Cutting Celebration at ADP's Sales Facility

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - ADP® is adding 250 positions to its Tucson workforce, bringing to 400 the number of ADP associates in Tucson and to nearly 2,000 the number of ADP associates who will be working in Arizona.

The 400 associates in Tucson will occupy 49,543 square feet on two floors of the company's signature facility at 5451 East Williams Blvd.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, joined company executives and associates during a ribbon-cutting celebration in Tucson earlier today.

"I'm delighted that ADP has chosen to increase its presence in Tucson, a city with a talented workforce that is focused on helping companies like ADP succeed in meeting the needs of their clients," said Mayor Rothschild.

Watson echoed those remarks, citing as well the company's announcement in November 2016 to create up to 1,500 new jobs at a new facility in Tempe, Az.

"ADP's impressive growth in our state emphasizes Arizona's competitiveness in meeting the needs of business and providing jobs for our citizens," said Watson. "Under Governor Ducey's leadership, the Arizona Commerce Authority and our partners are proud to support ADP's continued success in both Tucson and Tempe."

"The decision by ADP to create 250 new jobs in Tucson, bringing their total Arizona employment to nearly 2,000 people, is excellent news for our state," said Governor Doug Ducey, who was unable to attend today's ceremony due to pressing business elsewhere in the state. "When a company like ADP makes such a significant commitment to Arizona, it sends a clear message that our state offers the talent and environment that industry-leading businesses require to be successful."

At a news conference during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer of ADP, praised the company's partnership with state and city officials to create the kind of environment conducive to ADP's ongoing growth.

"I'm quite pleased with the collaboration between the State of Arizona, the City of Tucson and ADP that has helped us create these new jobs in Tucson and 1,500 additional new jobs in Tempe," said Rodriguez. "ADP is all about helping our clients succeed, and I'm delighted that the people of Arizona will be playing key roles in helping us do that."

The Tucson facility is a sales location, where associates help clients and prospects find the right payroll, HR and human capital management solutions for their business needs.

Among the talent ADP is seeking to attract to its Tucson facility: Associates who reflect the diversity inherent in the clients ADP serves; graduates of the University of Arizona, especially those from the Eller School of Business, and veterans and military spouses given the presence of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, among others.

"We need to match the diversity in the marketplace with diverse sales talent and expertise, and Tucson is rich in highly educated, diverse talent," Rodriguez said. The company also said it has been impressed with graduates it has met from the Eller School of Business and the University of Arizona.

ADP also has a valued team of more than 1,000 veterans who work at the company.

"We've learned through experience that veterans have demonstrated strong leadership skills, strong resiliency, and a wonderful ability to work as team players to get things done," Rodriguez said. "Those are exactly the kinds of skills we need."

Veterans at ADP have come from all branches of the military and served in every major conflict since Vietnam. The company currently employs 56,700 associates globally.

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions that helps companies build better workforces by uniting HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. The company is a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics, and compliance expertise. ADP serves more than 640,000 clients of all types and sizes in 111 countries around the world, and pays one in six workers in the United States (26 million people) and 13 million wage-earners elsewhere.

People interested in applying to work at ADP in Tucson can visit jobs.ADP.com.

