ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Decreased by 5,700 Jobs in October 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Employment in Canada decreased by 5,700 jobs from September to October according to the October ADP® Canada National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Canada National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute®. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

October 2017 Report Highlights

View the ADP Canada National Employment Report Infographic at www.ADP.ca/NER

Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: -5,700

Industry Snapshot:

Goods Producing: Manufacturing -1,500 Construction -7,200 Natural Resources and Mining -8,200



Service Providing: Trade/Transportation and Utilities -9,800 Information 10,200 Finance/Real Estate 11,400 Professional/Business Services -4,200 Professional/Technical 1,200 Management of Companies 2,100 Administrative and Support -7,500 Education & Health Care 4,700 Educational Services -1,900 Health Care 6,600 Leisure and Hospitality 2,900 Other Services 2 -3,900



"September was a strong month for employment in Canada adding 43,000 new jobs and slightly outpacing August numbers," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "However, this trend reversed in October with a loss of nearly 6,000 jobs. There have been similar decreases earlier in the year as well and this is in part due to the tightening labour market. The Canadian economy has added more than 250,000 jobs so far this year, which is 25 percent more than the total number of jobs created in all of 2016. As unemployment sinks lower available workers will continue to grow scarce."

To see Chart 1. Change in Total Nonfarm Payroll Employment, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201711/MOD-104890_Chart1.jpg

To see Chart 2. Historical Trend -- Change in Total Nonfarm Payroll Employment, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201711/MOD-104891_Chart2.jpg

To see Chart 3. Change in Nonfarm Payroll Employment by Industry, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201711/MOD-104892_Chart3.jpg

To obtain additional information about the ADP Canada National Employment Report, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.ADP.ca/NER.

The November 2017 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m. ET on December 21, 2017.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

For more information about ADP Canada, visit ADP.ca.

ADP, the ADP logo, ADP A more human resource. and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration