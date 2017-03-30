ADP Clients Give Company Kudos: G2 Crowd Applauds ADP Workforce Now, ADP Vantage HCM, and RUN Powered by ADP

ADP Workforce Now Also Receives Honors from GetApp Reviewers

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Three times really is a charm. Three ADP® solutions have been recognized among the best and most innovative in their categories.

G2 Crowd®, a business software review platform, ranked ADP Workforce Now® and ADP Vantage HCM® as "Leaders" on both the Best Core HR Software and Best HR Management Suites grids. RUN Powered by ADP® also was listed as a "Leader" on the grid for Best Core HR Software in 2017.

Additionally, GetApp®, a platform review site owned by industry analyst Gartner®, named ADP Workforce Now in the top five in the Workforce Management category.

"We're delighted by this additional recognition," said Humair Ghauri, chief product officer at ADP. "ADP is proud of the technology and expertise we are providing to our clients, and awards such as these -- which come from client reviews -- reinforce the successes that we've helped our clients deliver. We particularly value this feedback since these insights help us continue to refine our client solutions."

"ADP has multiple products that users have rated highly in multiple G2 Crowd reports," said Mitch Lieberman, director of research, G2 Crowd. "Both ADP Workforce Now and ADP Vantage HCM scored highly in satisfaction ratings around ease of use, customer service and accuracy." Client testimonials may be seen here.

"This quarter, ADP Workforce Now debuted in GetApp's Category Leader ranking for Workforce Management software. Reviewers of ADP Workforce Now rated the solution highest for the strength of its mobile apps, data security, and ability to integrate with other solutions," says GetApp Workforce Management Researcher Suzie Blaszkiewicz.

ADP Workforce Now also was recognized this past January as the best software for HR teams by G2 Crowd.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

