ADP Files Investor Presentation

Details Company's Successful Track Record, Ongoing Strategic Transformation and Best-in-Class Board; Recommends Stockholders Support ADP's Highly Qualified Slate of Directors by Voting the WHITE Proxy Card Today

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP) today filed a presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the Company's proven track record of success, ongoing strategic transformation and best-in-class Board and corporate governance.

The presentation and additional information related to ADP's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders can be found at www.VoteADP.com.

ADP urges stockholders to vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" all of the Company's highly qualified director nominees in connection with the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 7, 2017. Stockholders of record as of close of business on September 8, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

