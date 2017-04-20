ADP GlobalView HCM Makes the Constellation ShortList of Top Global HCM Solutions for Second Consecutive Quarter

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Constellation Research, a strategic advisory and futurist research firm, has named ADP® GlobalView® HCM to the Constellation ShortList™ for Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Suites for the second consecutive quarter. Constellation evaluated more than 25 Global HCM solutions to determine the top five best-of-breed vendors that provide applications and services without the need to bundle them into another platform.

According to Constellation Research, ADP GlobalView HCM was recognized for its ability to help large, global enterprises better manage HR and payroll systems supporting employees around the world, as well as its ability to provide talent management, time and labor, and benefits capabilities.

To make Constellation's list, companies had to operate in at least three continents and cover two-thirds of the world's gross domestic product (GDP). Further, they needed to have employees located in countries in which they operate with the dedicated purpose of monitoring legislation and best practices to help companies ensure compliance with legal and statutory requirements in those countries.

"ADP GlobalView HCM is backed by thousands of local compliance experts who monitor and interpret legislative changes in more than 100 countries," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst for Constellation Research. "We're honored to recognize the offering as one of the leading solutions for technology buyers who are truly pursuing digital transformation at global scale, by confirming ADP as a member of the Constellation Research Shortlist Global HCM Suites."

Ed Flynn, president of ADP's Global Enterprise Solutions business, spoke on behalf of ADP associates around the world who are focused on helping client companies succeed.

"We're delighted that ADP GlobalView HCM has been recognized by Constellation Research as a comprehensive solution that covers everything from recruitment to retirement," said Flynn. "Our goal is to provide global enterprises with integrated and flexible HCM technology as well as unmatched local expertise to help them develop, support and measure their HCM strategies so they can quickly respond to changing workforce dynamics."

ADP was also recognized as the global payroll partner for Workday® who also made the ShortList for Global HCM.

The Constellation ShortList was determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

For more information on the Constellation ShortList, view a custom report here.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results. For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com

ADP, GlobalView and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media