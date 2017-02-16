ADP Named to FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies List for 2017

Human capital management solutions provider recognized on list for eleven years

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, announced that it was named to FORTUNE® magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for 2017, and ranked #1 on the Financial Data Services industry list.

ADP has been recognized on FORTUNE magazine's annual list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for eleven years, and this marks the fifth consecutive year the company earned the top spot in its industry category. ADP's continuous placement on this list demonstrates its long-term commitment to quality in all aspects of its business.

"Being recognized by our peers as a 'World's Most Admired Company' is a great honor," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "We believe a strong reputation starts with living the right values and maintaining a commitment to continuous improvement, which comes to life in the innovation and expertise we've consistently delivered over our 68-year history. This recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment of ADP's 57,000 associates around the world who bring their best to work each day to meet the dynamic needs of our clients."

FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed annually by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry Hay Group. The study surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries based on nine criteria.

The complete list appears in the March 1 issue of the magazine, which will be available on newsstands on February 20. To learn more about FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, please visit http://beta.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

