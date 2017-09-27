ADP Named a Top Company for Women Technologists by Anita Borg Institute for Second Consecutive Year

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - The Anita Borg Institute (ABI), a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of women in computing, has recognized ADP® as one of the 2017 Top Companies for Women Technologists, marking the second straight year ADP has participated and made the list.

The national program recognizes companies who are building workplaces where women can thrive and are deeply committed to making change. A total of 63 companies applied to the program this year, representing more than 574,000 technical employees across multiple industries. Those companies were then scored based on seven metrics such as representation, employee experience, programs, and policies. Applicants like ADP who scored above the mean were named to the 2017 Top Companies for Women Technologists list, as well as the 2017 Top Companies Leadership Index. Anita Borg shares its insights with all applicants so they can continue to build more inclusive workplaces.

"It's an honor to be recognized again for ADP's commitment to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that women have opportunities to succeed in technical roles," said Rita Mitjans, Chief Diversity & Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ADP. "We place an enterprise-wide emphasis on recruiting, retaining and advancing women and provide opportunities for women to lead strategic initiatives through business resource groups and participate in various leadership development programs. We're grateful to partner with the Anita Borg Institute and share in their passion for this important mission."

The acquisition and retention of women has remained an important element of ADP's overall talent efforts. ADP's percentage of new women hires in technical roles across all career levels was in the highest percentile on the Anita Borg Institute Index when compared to other companies surveyed. Retaining technical women is also a critical piece of ADP's talent puzzle, as the company performed strongly on the index's talent retention score, demonstrating that its efforts to maintain an inclusive working environment are working.

"We are proud of our efforts to attract a diverse workforce, and honors like this send a positive signal to both current associates and potential new hires that ADP is committed to the success of women," said Stuart Sackman, Corporate Vice President, Global Product and Technology at ADP. "By partnering with diversity and inclusion organizations, companies can increase the number of women entering the technology industry. We're thrilled to be one of the front-runners in this area."

ADP partners with the Anita Borg Institute as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company is also sponsoring the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing on October 4, 2017.

To read more about the Anita Borg Institute and this award, visit their website: http://anitaborg.org.

