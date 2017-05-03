ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 177,000 Jobs in April

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Private sector employment increased by 177,000 jobs from March to April according to the April ADP National Employment Report®. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

April 2017 Report Highlights*

View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 177,000

By Company Size

Small businesses: 61,000 1-19 employees 28,000 20-49 employees 33,000





Medium businesses: 78,000 50-499 employees 78,000





Large businesses: 38,000 500-999 employees 31,000 1,000+ employees 7,000



By Sector

Goods-producing: 12,000 Natural resources/mining 3,000 Construction -2,000 Manufacturing 11,000





Service-providing: 165,000 Trade/transportation/utilities 5,000 Information 1,000 Financial activities 2,000 Professional/business services 72,000 Professional/technical services 10,000 Management of companies/enterprises 9,000 Administrative/support services 53,000 Education/health services 41,000 Health care/social assistance 22,000 Education 19,000 Leisure/hospitality 35,000 Other services 9,000



* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

Franchise Employment** Franchise jobs 5,400



**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"In April we saw a moderate slowdown from the strong pace of hiring in the first quarter," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Despite a dip in job creation, the growth is more than strong enough to accommodate the growing population as the labor market nears full employment. Looking across company sizes, midsized businesses showed persistent growth for the past six months."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "Job growth slowed in April due to a pullback in construction and retail jobs. The softness in construction is continued payback from outsized growth during the mild winter. Brick-and-mortar retailers cut jobs in response to withering competition from online merchants."

To see Chart 1. Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201705/MOD-102748_Chart1.jpg

To see Chart 2. Historical Trend -- Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201705/MOD-102749_Chart2.jpg

To see Chart 3. Change in Nonfarm Private Employment by Selected Industry, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201705/MOD-102750_Chart3.jpg

To see Chart 4. Change in Nonfarm Private Employment by Company Size, please click here: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201705/MOD-102751_Chart4.jpg

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The March total of jobs added was revised down from 263,000 to 255,000.

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The May 2017 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on June 1, 2017.

