ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 298,000 Jobs in February

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Private sector employment increased by 298,000 jobs from January to February according to the February ADP National Employment Report®. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

February 2017 Report Highlights*

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 298,000

By Company Size

Small businesses: 104,000 1-19 employees 51,000 20-49 employees 53,000





Medium businesses: 122,000 50-499 employees 122,000





Large businesses: 72,000 500-999 employees 28,000 1,000+ employees 43,000



By Sector

Goods-producing: 106,000 Natural resources/mining 8,000 Construction 66,000 Manufacturing 32,000





Service-providing: 193,000 Trade/transportation/utilities 9,000 Information 25,000 Financial activities 4,000 Professional/business services 66,000 Professional/technical services 42,000 Management of companies/enterprises 7,000 Administrative/support services 17,000 Education/health services 40,000 Health care/social assistance 38,000 Education 2,000 Leisure/hospitality 40,000 Other services 9,000



* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

Franchise Employment** Franchise jobs 17,100



**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"February proved to be an incredibly strong month for employment with increases we have not seen in years," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Gains were driven by a surge in the goods sector, while we also saw the information industry experience a notable increase."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics said, "February was a very good month for workers. Powering job growth were the construction, mining and manufacturing industries. Unseasonably mild winter weather undoubtedly played a role. But near record high job openings and record low layoffs underpin the entire job market."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The January total of jobs added was revised up from 246,000 to 261,000.

In February's report, the following scheduled annual revisions have been reflected in the estimates of employment shown in the ADP National Employment Report:

New regression coefficients and historical job growth estimates based on ADP data and revised payroll data through December 2016 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics;

Incorporation of March 2016 industry and size class data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) in the generation process; and

Adjustments of historical job growth estimates consistent with QCEW data through March 2016 and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual benchmarking process.

Note: No revisions have been made to the methodology of computing the estimates of employment shown in the ADP National Employment Report. Annual revisions can be found by accessing the Historical Data File on www.adpemploymentreport.com.

