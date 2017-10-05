ADP Sends Letter to Stockholders

Urges Stockholders to Re-Elect ADP's Highly Qualified Board by Voting the WHITE Proxy Card Today

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP) today sent a letter to stockholders urging them to vote on the WHITE proxy card to re-elect all of the Company's 10 highly qualified and experienced directors at ADP's November 7 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Highlights from the letter are included below, and the full text of the letter can be found at www.VoteADP.com/stockholder-letters.

ADP Has an Outstanding Track Record of Delivering Superior Growth and Sustainable Value.

ADP's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index over 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods. TSR since ADP's Board named Carlos Rodriguez CEO on November 9, 2011 is in excess of 200 percent1. Over that same period, ADP has achieved a compound annual revenue growth rate of 7% and has returned $11.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchase and cash dividends. ADP has increased its annual dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Pershing Square's Extreme and Ever-Changing Views Would Put ADP's Business at Risk.

Pershing Square's risky call for a rapid acceleration in ADP's already-healthy margins demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of what makes ADP successful in achieving its growth objectives, winning new business and maintaining client satisfaction, all of which are critical to creating long-term shareholder value. Pershing Square has repeatedly changed its margin improvement targets as well as the number of directors it said it would seek to nominate. William Ackman has also made contradictory comments about replacing ADP's CEO Carlos Rodriguez. Mr. Ackman's ever-changing rhetoric and failure to appreciate what makes ADP successful with clients undermines his credibility and demonstrates how his aggressive approach would put the Company's business at risk.

Pershing Square Has a Long History of Destroying Shareholder Value.

Despite ADP's consistently strong TSR, financial performance, market leadership and continued progress in transforming its business to generate growth through innovation, Mr. Ackman is pursuing the same risky "swing for the fences" approach he previously advocated at Valeant, J.C. Penney, Borders and Target, where TSR declined 94%, 57%, 99% and 42%, respectively, during his involvement.

Protect the Value of Your Investment by Voting the WHITE Proxy Card Today.

ADP's Board is laser-focused on protecting the value of shareholders' investments in ADP -- and that includes defending against the potentially disastrous intervention of Pershing Square. Shareholders are strongly urged to vote "FOR" ADP's 10 highly qualified and experienced directors. For additional information, shareholders should visit VoteADP.com.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

1 Assumes ADP's 7/27/17 intraday price of $111.65 as of 12:00PM, which is the assumed ADP "unaffected" price; assumes shareholders have held their CDK shares since it was spun off from ADP on October 1, 2014 and all ADP and CDK dividends have been reinvested on the ex-dividend date.