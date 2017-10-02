ADP Takes Home 'Top HR Products' Award For Record-Breaking Third Straight Year

Human Resource Executive® recognizes ADP's Compass solution for providing the tools needed to deliver feedback and improve performance

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - It's no secret that great leadership is key to business success. But oftentimes, leadership development tools only provide employees with feedback which is not enough to drive change: They need action plans. With this in mind, ADP® created Compass(SM), a next-generation 360 growth tool designed to boost employees' leadership and collaboration behaviors.

Compass was designed for leaders and teams to quickly identify unproductive and derailing behaviors and treat them via feedback and personalized, automated coaching. This talent activation solution is extremely easy to implement and use with no disruption to business. It requires no software to install, no integration, no training, no sign up, and no sign in. It puts tools into the employees' hands and is built for how humans want to use technology.

As a result, the solution has demonstrated quantifiable improvement in leadership behaviors that were identified and coached by Compass in a three month period. Further, the assessment requires only minutes of time investment from each leader or collaborator.

The solution recently earned the attention of Human Resource Executive magazine, which named Compass one of its "2017 Top HR Products."

"Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for 29 years," explained David Shadovitz, editor of Human Resource Executive. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that clearly offer value to the HR community while demonstrating innovation. It's rare to recognize the same company three years in a row, a testament to the way ADP is driving innovation to solve key issues for the HR community."

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Human Resource Executive," said Jerome Gouvernel, vice president & general manager of ADP Ventures. "Our goal is to help humans by building products that provide the kind of feedback and coaching that people need and actually want to use. By taking a holistic approach to leadership theory, a scientific approach to validation, and a design thinking approach to product design, we believe Compass represents the next generation of leadership development, which can foster noticeable improvements for leaders, their teams, and their organizations."

After first launching Compass internally to ADP's global employee population, the company introduced this solution to market and has already seen significant adoption and user success. The ease and speed to launch has been evidenced by clients purchasing and going live the same week. According to Kristi Johnson-Noble, Human Resources Manager at BIG RED DOG Engineering, her company saw roughly 20 percent improvement in employee participation (compared to team engagement surveys) since they've been using Compass.

"Compass is automated, easy to work with and isn't time-consuming," said Johnson-Noble. "We do team surveys about once a quarter and on average, we typically see a 65 to 70 percent participation rate. With Compass we've had 88 to 89 percent participation, which is really high. Everyone is interested in the initiative and they're participating."

"We're thrilled that companies like BIG RED DOG are already seeing tangible results from using Compass," said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer at ADP. "In this tight labor market, our focus is to continue to innovate and provide companies with the tools they need to transform how they recruit, engage and retain top talent."

Compass is a solution focused on improving leaders and teams' problem areas to create a more productive and collaborative organization. It has truly introduced a better path for building excellent teams and leaders through its:

Automated email delivery of personalized content -- designed to develop all leaders, not only those at the very top.

Integration of the principles of behavioral economics, adult learning theory and the psychology of coaching into the questions and coaching delivered, throughout the 8-week curriculum.

Benchmarks for organizations to compare their leadership talent to their own best teams and the world's best performing businesses.

Scalability to all managers, requiring no training or implementation. It's simple, immediate, everywhere, and for everyone, at every level of the organization.

