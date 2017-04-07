Advance Notice Hold the Date: Equal Pay Day is April 11, 2017

April 07, 2017 14:37 ET
On Equal Pay Day, a woman, on average, has worked enough to earn as much as a man made the previous year.
The Gender Pay Gap in Ontario is a shocking 30% for the average woman. On average, women need to work 15.5 months to make up the gender pay gap.
But this "average" figure does not capture the depth of the discrimination working women experience. The gender pay gap for Indigenous women is approximately 57%. Racialized and immigrant women face a gap of 37% to 39%. Women who are recent immigrants earn, on average, 57% as much as a white man. Women with disabilities face a 46% pay gap.
The Equal Pay Coalition calls on the Ontario Government to take concrete action now to close the Gender Pay Gap and redress this human rights crisis.
Ontario's huge wage gap persists with no government or business plans yet in place to close it. Action is needed now.
Fay Faraday
Co-Chair Equal Pay Coalition
Jan Borowy
Co-Chair Equal Pay Coalition
