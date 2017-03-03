Advanced Aerodynamics, Technology and Materials Earn Bombardier C Series Aircraft Aviation Industry Honours

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Aviation Week Magazine has recognized Bombardier's C Series aircraft with its 2017 Civil Aviation Laureate Award.

"Bombardier's C Series is the first clean-sheet narrowbody airliner to enter service in more than 20 years," noted Aviation Week Editor-in-Chief Joseph C. Anselmo. "In selecting it for this year's Civil Aviation Laureate, our editors noted that its incorporation of cutting-edge technologies raises the bar for single-aisle aircraft."

"The C Series aircraft is a once-in-a-generation accomplishment," said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Its success is a testament to the hard work of a top-tier aviation team. With creativity and dedication, the Bombardier team designed the C Series from nose to tail and developed one of the greenest, most efficient and most passenger-centric aircraft the industry has seen in decades."

The C Series aircraft combines cutting-edge aerodynamics, technology and materials to respond to some of aviation's most pressing challenges: lowering operating costs, increasing connectivity, and ensuring a more sustainable future.

"I am confident that the C Series aircraft will continue exceeding customer and passenger expectations," continued Mr. Dewar.

The C Series aircraft has revolutionized the aviation industry. By using 21st century supercomputing capability, Bombardier has designed an aircraft with one of the highest lift-to-drag ratios in the industry, resulting in optimal performance. In addition, the unique combination of the C Series aircraft and the Pratt & Whitney engine delivers reduced emissions, noise, fuel burn and ultimately the lowest operating costs. The Bombardier C Series team used advanced materials to create a modern and revolutionary structure - making the C Series aircraft 12,000 pounds lighter than competitive aircraft. Additionally, the C Series aircraft is equipped with one of the most advanced Aircraft Health Management Systems (AHMS) in the industry. This system transmits real-time and recorded data from the aircraft, allowing operators to make sound decisions on aircraft performance and maintenance.

The prestigious Aviation Week Laureate Awards recognize extraordinary achievements of individuals and teams in aviation, aerospace, and defense.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

