Advanced Clinical Appoints Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

DEERFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Advanced Clinical, a full-service global CRO, functional outsourcing, and strategic staffing solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Caroline Redeker to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.

"In order to achieve the projected growth of Advanced Clinical, I am pleased to have appointed Caroline to the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, with responsibility to drive global expansion, create new service offerings, and build corporate efficiencies across the organization," says Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "Given her extensive and deep relationships across the industry including key opinion leaders and vendors, and coupled with her degree in finance, path-finding skills, and proven experience creating strategic solutions for customers, Caroline is a natural fit for this role."

Ms. Redeker has served in the clinical research industry for over 25 years, working within a large independent research site, a site management organization, and multiple contract research organizations (CROs). She has previously served in a corporate development role, primarily focused on the acquisitions and merger integrations of three companies. Caroline has also served in roles such as Corporate Officer, Board Secretary, and multiple level roles within patient recruitment, site budget/contract negotiations, business development, and marketing.

Ms. Redeker is a graduate from Central Michigan University, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a double major in Finance and Management.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is an award-winning clinical development organization that provides CRO, FSP, Quality & Validation, and Strategic Talent Acquisition services for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Our mission is to deliver a truly better clinical experience for our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.advancedclinical.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131051/Images/caroline2_2400x1600-2cf86b7a5f289ec7bc31741e24387aa7.jpg