Advanced Clinical Hires Executive Director, Consulting Services

DEERFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization providing full-service CRO, FSP, quality and validation, and strategic talent acquisition services, today announced the addition of Daniel Rhodes, Executive Director, Consulting Services, to its team.

Mr. Rhodes brings over 22 years of project-based solutions strategy and selling experience across multiple domains including Science, Technology, and Engineering. In his new role, Mr. Rhodes will be responsible for expanding the company's consulting services in Validation and Quality services as well as increasing Advanced Clinical's presence across the west coast. Prior to joining Advanced Clinical, Daniel served in a variety of leadership capacities within KellyOCG, including Product Leader Project Services/PMO and leading the Global SOW Governance Office. Additionally, throughout his career he has founded and sold several boutique life sciences consulting firms.

"Daniel's expertise in the Life Science industry has provided a strong track record of building business units, driving profitable growth, leading high performing teams, and cultivating strategic solutions to stay ahead of the competition," said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "We are thrilled Dan has joined our team and will contribute to growing our Consulting Services within Advanced Clinical."

Mr. Rhodes majored in Political Science at the University of Alabama and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He resides in Northern California with his wife and two teenage children.

