Advanced Clinical Hires New Senior Vice President, Staffing

DEERFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization providing full-service CRO, FSP, quality and validation, and strategic talent acquisition services, today announced the addition of Steve Matas, Senior Vice President, Staffing, to its leadership team.

Mr. Matas brings over 20 years of strategic staffing experience across the information technology and life sciences industries. In his new role, Mr. Matas will be responsible for leading the staffing efforts across the company, inclusive of recruitment, sales, and operations. Prior to joining Advanced Clinical, Steve served as Vice President of Sales, Health and Life Sciences, IT Staffing and Solutions at DISYS where he was responsible for the Healthcare and Life Sciences technology practice and supported 15 of the largest global Healthcare and Life Sciences clients. He also built and led a global sales and delivery team focused on growing the IT staffing and services business.

"Steve has extensive experience building various recruitment delivery models and growing successful staffing solutions within Life Sciences, IT, and other consulting businesses," said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "In addition, he has a proven track record of developing and managing teams, as well as building relationships with clients through an innovative, hands-on approach. We are excited and fortunate to have him join our leadership team and contribute to the growth of Advanced Clinical."

Mr. Matas has a degree in Finance from California State University Chico, and has completed numerous sales and leadership training programs including Sandler Training, Holden Game Changing Sales, and Strategic Leadership Training from the School of Business at the University of Milwaukee. Mr. Matas is based in San Diego, CA.

About Advanced Clinical:

Advanced Clinical is an award-winning clinical development organization that provides CRO, FSP, Quality & Validation, and Strategic Talent Acquisition services for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Our mission is to deliver a better clinical experience for our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.advancedclinical.com.