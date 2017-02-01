Advanced Compliance Solutions acquired by TUV SUD

PEABODY, MA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - TÜV SÜD, one of the world's leading providers of testing, auditing, inspection and certification, training and consultancy services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Advanced Compliance Solutions, Inc. (ACS). This union of people, equipment and locations greatly expands the reach and capabilities of TÜV SÜD in the Southeast region of the United States.

All five ACS testing facilities located in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina are now part of the TÜV SÜD America organization, giving TÜV SÜD a dominant presence in the Southeast. The combined organization now serves as a premier provider of testing and certification services for EMC, wireless, product safety, Energy Star® and other quality and performance evaluations.

"We are very excited to welcome ACS to the TÜV SÜD family. They have been one of the most respected and successful service providers in the industry for more than fifteen years. The integration of ACS into TÜV SÜD demonstrates our continued dedication to growth and excellence in the United States," said Doug Hughes, TÜV SÜD Director of Sales and Business Development. "In addition to anchoring our safety certification and EMC capabilities in the Southeast, it greatly expands our wireless testing and certification portfolio."

ACS was co-founded in 2001 by brothers, Scott and Michael Proffitt and partner Sam Wismer. Together they set out to reduce compliance-testing burdens for manufacturers and streamline the approval process. By providing flexible solutions, ACS always put a strong focus on customer service, making them an ideal partner for TÜV SÜD. As a result of this acquisition the expanded staff will remain dedicated to adding tangible economic value to our customers. That is why "Choose certainty. Add value." is the core philosophy behind everything that we do at TÜV SÜD.

"If you surround yourself with good people who are the best at what they do, you'll have a team that is ready to tackle any challenge and overcome any obstacle." said Scott Proffitt, "and our long relationship as a partner lab has strengthened the synergies between our team and the like-minded staff at TÜV SÜD."

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 24,000 staff work at over 800 locations in over 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuv-sud.com