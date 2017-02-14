Advanced Discovery Announces Three Additional Company Experts Achieve Relativity Master Designation

Company Now Has Six Experts Who Have Achieved the Relativity Master Designation, More Than Any Other Relativity Partner

AUSTIN, TX and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies announced today that three additional experts have been awarded the Relativity Master designation by kCura, bringing the organization's total number of Relativity Masters to six. The company now accounts for approximately 18 percent of the current total of Relativity Master designations worldwide -- more than any other Relativity partner.

Relativity Master is the highest designation bestowed by kCura, certifying multi-specialty technical mastery of the Relativity platform. Achievement of the Relativity Master designation requires an individual expert to both be a Relativity Certified Administrator and earn four additional Relativity Specialist certifications. All five certifications must be kept current in order to maintain the Master designation.

"Our clients' eDiscovery projects are increasingly high-stakes, high-volume and high-speed matters," says Jim Burke, CEO, Advanced Discovery. "Our expert advisors must define elegant solutions that help our clients find what matters, when it matters by mastering the tools and workflows that deliver results quickly without sacrificing quality. That's why we invest in our people to challenge themselves in order to challenge the status quo of eDiscovery."

"The Relativity Master designation recognizes proficiency of technical skills across the platform," says Bill Pascoli, director of customer success at kCura. "We are excited to see Advanced Discovery's investment in Relativity certifications. It demonstrates their ongoing commitment to providing an outstanding experience for their customers."

"Our firm partnered with an Advanced Discovery Relativity Master on a recent claim," says David Pryce, managing partner of Fenchurch Law in the UK. "Instead of an 'order taker,' we had a master guide who was able to challenge our assumptions and make us think differently about the technology and tools available for our computer-assisted review. Our client was satisfied with the outcome and our firm is now better prepared for our next eDiscovery matter."

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning, end-to-end eDiscovery services and software provider, supporting law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet, LPI and Ditto, offer project planning and budgeting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosted review, managed document review and more, from numerous state-of-the-art facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States five consecutive years and recognition as a top provider by Legal Times, Texas' Best and other publications.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.