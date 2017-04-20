Advanced Discovery eDiscovery Expert and Relativity Master to Speak at Relativity Fest London

Annual conference designed to educate and connect the eDiscovery community in Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, today announces Millnet eDiscovery consultant and Relativity Master Meagan Sauve will be speaking at Relativity Fest London taking place April 25, 2017, at 155 Bishopsgate, London. Millnet, an Advanced Discovery company, is the largest and longest-established UK-based eDiscovery and legal document services firm.

Relativity Fest, formerly known as the Relativity Roadshow, involves a full day of complimentary keynotes, educational sessions and networking.

Sauve will be presenting alongside a panel of industry experts and eDiscovery practitioners including Sean Doherty of 451 Research, Richard Legge of Mishcon de Reya and Constantine Pappas, Relativity solutions manager. This panel will discuss successes, roadblocks and what to consider when implementing analytics -- or technology-assisted review -- in different regions during their session titled "Analytics Around the Globe" 11:00 a.m. - noon.

"Analytics is quickly becoming a hot topic for legal departments looking to make better and faster decisions," states Sauve. "Very few new Relativity cases worldwide use analytics. As an industry, we can do better for our clients by educating ourselves -- and them -- on how a small investment in expertise and time can greatly reduce project complexity and cost."

Sauve has more than 10 years of hands-on eDiscovery experience. Before joining Millnet in 2015, she worked as a senior analyst at Lockheed Martin and CACI and was a contractor to the U.S. Department of Justice. She also holds the title of Relativity Master with certifications in Relativity Analytics, Relativity Assisted Review, Relativity Infrastructure, and Relativity Administration.

More information on Relativity Fest London can be found at https://relativityfest.com/london.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002 to find what matters, when it matters. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet and Legal Placements Inc., offer expert advisory consulting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosting and processing, managed document review, legal placement solutions and more, supported by patent-pending applications and numerous state-of-the-art and secure facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides proprietary and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.