Advanced Discovery Enters Hall of Fame for Being Named for Sixth Consecutive Year on the 36th Annual Inc. 5000 List

Leading eDiscovery and risk management company ranked #172 in the highly competitive Business Products and Services category, and #1950 overall

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announces Inc. magazine ranked the company #172 in the highly competitive Business Products and Services category, and #1950 overall on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 (https://www.inc.com/profile/advanced-discovery), the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has received this honor -- something only four percent of companies have done in the last 36 years. Advanced Discovery has now gained entry into the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame and is among only 91 Business Products and Services companies in the nation with at least five appearances on the list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be among the few companies to be named to the Inc. 5000 list six years in a row," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "This award reflects the investments Advanced Discovery has made in its clients, team members and technology. We are a high-growth company because we deliver consistently on high-stakes, high-volume and high-speed eDiscovery and risk management matters."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is the most competitive in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved an impressive three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. president and editor-in-chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

For more information on Advanced Discovery visit www.advanceddiscovery.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. was the winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers and evening functions.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.