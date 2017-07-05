Advanced Discovery Files 4th Patent; Expanding AI Innovation for eDiscovery

Patent-pending workflow integrates facial recognition for improved speed, accuracy and cost efficiency of managed document review

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a global eDiscovery and risk management provider, today announced the company has filed a patent covering facial recognition technology in eDiscovery workflows. This most recent patent is designed to automate the review of large volumes of photographic images to identify an individual's presence and prioritize documents within attorney document reviews.

This is the third patent filed by Advanced Discovery this year; the company was also granted a patent in August 2016 for Riskcovery®, a portable conceptual analytics platform that identifies potential violations and compliance risks.

"Advanced Discovery is delivering an entirely new class of patented and patent-pending technologies and workflows that feature AI and predictive modeling to improve the speed and accuracy of identifying and forecasting risk -- at scale," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "Investments in our people and processes continue to produce new ways to help our clients decrease the complexity and cost of handling the exponential growth in data types and volume. Many are talking about technology-driven innovation; Advanced Discovery is delivering."

Additional patents filed by the company are:

Intelligent QC(SM): An automated quality control solution designed to eliminate data discrepancies throughout the eDiscovery process.

Intelligent Messaging Normalization(SM): Data normalization tools to optimize the review of standard SMS platforms -- one of the fastest-growing sources of discoverable information.

The company's Riskcovery analytics platform was granted patent US9424321B1.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet, Altep and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

