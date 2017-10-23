Advanced Discovery and SuperiorReview to Exhibit at California Minority Counsel Program's 28th Annual Business Conference

Global eDiscovery company to showcase strategic partnership with national certified Minority Business Enterprise at largest business and diversity conference for attorneys in California

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announced the company will be exhibiting at the California Minority Counsel Program's (CMCP) 28th Annual Business Conference which takes place October 26-27 at The LA Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles. The company will be joined by SuperiorReview, who became a strategic partner in May 2017 with the acquisition of Altep, Inc.

SuperiorReview is a national certified Minority Business Enterprise, offering the complete suite of Advanced Discovery's expert advisory consulting, eDiscovery and risk management services, including Riskcovery®, a patented and portable conceptual analytics platform for compliance and early case assessment to reduce litigation expense. As a strategic partner and project coordinator, SuperiorReview assists corporations in meeting their supplier diversity and minority spend program objectives.

The California Minority Counsel Program is a California 501(c)(6) non-profit mutual benefit corporation, dedicated to promoting diversity in the legal profession. The organization brings business lawyers of all races together as members and colleagues, regardless of the type of organization in which they practice, for the purpose of achieving diversity and inclusion within law firms and in-house law departments and in the outside counsel spend of corporations and government agencies.

"As long-time sponsors of the CMCP, Altep and SuperiorReview have developed strong relationships with many of the attorneys and thought leaders who attend," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "We look forward to showcasing the breadth of our combined eDiscovery and risk management expertise and expanding Advanced Discovery's engagement with the organization and its members."

"We are encouraged by the commitment the CMCP, their sponsors, and their supporters have shown in promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession," states Joe Valenzuela, president and managing director of SuperiorReview. "The Annual Business Conference gives us a voice, and has proven to be a consistently valuable professional and business development opportunity for attorneys at all levels and from all backgrounds."

For more information on the CMCP visit www.cmcp.org.

For more information on Advanced Discovery visit www.advanceddiscovery.com.

For more information on SuperiorReview visit www.superiorreview.com.

About SuperiorReview

Superior Review is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise, as defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (NAICS Code 518210 and 541611.) Via its strategic partnership with Advanced Discovery, the firm provides eDiscovery and litigation management consulting, early data assessment, and a robust suite of managed review services. SuperiorReview's Discovery Management Consultants have assisted in some of the nation's largest class-action law suits, managing document review sites staffed with hundreds of attorneys and overseeing review and production of large, complex data populations. Learn more about SuperiorReview at www.superiorreview.com.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame for being named to the fastest-growing companies list for six successive years and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.