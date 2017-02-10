Advanced Group Executives to Present at Staffing Industry Analysts' 2017 Executive Forum

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - The Advanced Group, an industry-leading diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, will have three executives presenting at Staffing Industry Analysts' 2017 Executive Forum in San Diego, California, February 13-16, 2017.

Executive Forum, SIA's flagship event held every year in the United States, is a pre-eminent annual meeting for CEOs, owners, and senior-level executives from staffing firms across industry sectors and sizes.

Leo Sheridan, CEO of the Advanced Group, will participate in the Success Story Showcase. The showcase will feature Sheridan along with Jeff Harris, CEO, Co-Founder, and Partner of the ettain group, Jay Mattern, President and COO of The Peoplelink Group, and Vik Kalra, CEO of Mindlance, Inc. Each leader, coming from fast-growing firms operating in different sectors and different markets, will provide insight on what has contributed to the impressive growth of their organization.

Tim Jackson, VP, Technology & Operations of the Advanced Group, will contribute to a panel discussion entitled, Using Technology to Power Your Business. Jackson will join Dhar Ptadia, CIO of Collabera, Michael Payne, CIO and SVP of On Assignment, and John Rosenbaum, CIO of EmployBridge. The panelists will discuss actionable technology strategies to drive results in staffing businesses.

Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical, an Advanced Group company, will participate on the panel, Staffing Sector Focus: Clinical/Scientific. Additional speakers on the panel include: Traci Fiatte, CEO, Professional & Commercial Staffing of Randstad US, and James Martin, Director of Phiadon International. The life sciences panel will provide their expertise on the most common supply chain models for talent in the industry, and the best practices that will enable firms to thrive in the life sciences staffing market.

The 2017 Executive Forum will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, located at One Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101.

Success Story Showcase takes place Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 4:15pm PST to 5:00pm PST. Sheridan's session will be held in the Coronado AB conference room.

Using Technology to Power Your Business takes place Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 3:00pm PST to 4:00pm PST in the Coronado AB conference room.

Staffing Sector Focus: Clinical/Scientific takes place Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 11:30am PST to 12:30pm PST in the Coronado AB conference room.

About the Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and WunderLand Group. Awards we have won include Best of Staffing®, Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work in Illinois, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. To learn more, visit advancedgroup.com.