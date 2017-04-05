Advanced Group Names Akin Tosyali as Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The Advanced Group, an industry-leading diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, announced the recent appointment of Akin Tosyali as Vice President of Marketing.

"We're excited to have Akin join the Advanced Group leadership team," said Leo Sheridan, CEO. "He brings incredible digital marketing expertise and knowledge to our organization, along with a servant leadership pedigree that will fit perfectly into our culture. Akin's insight will be pivotal for our continued growth."

Mr. Tosyali joins Advanced Group with over 20 years of digital marketing leadership experience. Most recently he served as Director, Digital Marketing at Grainger, where he was responsible for the paid social, paid search, SEO, email marketing, display, and affiliate marketing strategy for the multi-billion dollar organization. Prior to joining Grainger, Mr. Tosyali held several leadership positions in digital marketing, including Senior Director, Digital Strategy at Merkle. Mr. Tosyali is a recognized industry leader, presenting at conferences and summits including Media Math, Adobe Key Account Summit, Adobe Annual Summit, and Search Engine Watch.

"I am excited to join an organization that truly cares for people: job applicants, clients, and employees," said Mr. Tosyali. "It's truly fulfilling to know that we are not only providing a complete suite of successful, hassle-free solutions for employers and clients, but are also helping people find jobs, launch careers, provide for their families, and improve their lives. I feel privileged to become a part of this organization and bring my digital expertise so we can scale Advanced Group's proven, respected, and award-winning staffing, recruitment, and CRO solution set across the nation."

About the Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and WunderLand Group. As an established leader in each industry we serve, we are able to create meaningful value for our clients. To learn more, visit advancedgroup.com.

