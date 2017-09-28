Advanced Group Wins American Staffing Association's Award for Outstanding Communications and Marketing Program

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Advanced Group has won a 2017 American Staffing Association Genius Award in the social media campaign category. The nation-wide awards program recognizes the most innovative communications and marketing campaigns among ASA member staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions organizations.

Advanced Group, a diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, was honored for its Social Selling Campaign. The objective of the campaign was to leverage the organization's social media presence, assist in the development of employees' personal brands, and increase exposure for the Advanced Group brands. To accomplish these objectives, a social selling strategy was implemented and facilitated through an employee advocacy platform.

After three short months, 28% of the workforce was engaged on the platform with a combined audience reach to more than 83,000. As a result of Advanced Group's thorough training, the organization's average number of social shares per user and average social engagement per share were better than the platform's benchmarks by 338% and 215%, respectively.

A panel of communications and marketing experts selected the honorees based on the overall quality of campaign messaging, design and visual appeal, originality of approach, and outcomes.

About Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and the WunderLand Group. Awards we have won include Best of Staffing®, Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work in Illinois, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. To learn more, visit advancedgroup.com.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its affiliated chapters advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

