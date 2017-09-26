Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Reports Positive Results from Initial Study at WSU

RICHLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation ( OTC PINK : ADMD), a late stage radiation oncology focused medical device company, is pleased to report positive results from the initial study of RadioGel™ at Washington State University (WSU).

In the study, researchers at WSU used RadioGel to treat two cats for feline sarcoma. The results indicate RadioGel performed as designed, confirming objective response (destruction of tumor tissue) without any negative or detrimental side-effects.

"We are thrilled to see confirmation of RadioGel's potential," stated Dr. Mike Korenko, CEO of ADMD. "The clinical research team at WSU safely achieved near-uniform placement of RadioGel under ultrasound guidance, using the same parallel injection technique that will also be used to treat human skin cancer tumors."

Subsequent cat subjects referred to WSU will be treated at higher radiation doses to optimize levels for therapy.

The results of the initial study were published in a report, 'A Research Update on RadioGel™ for Treating Feline Sarcomas', which can be viewed on the IsoPet section of ADMD's website https://www.radiogel.com/isopet/animal-studies-updates. Additional status and progress updates of future animal testing will also be made available on this page.

It is estimated six million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs and a similar number made in cats each year (see http://ccr.nci.nih.gov). Treating 0.5% of these cases, at an estimated price of $5,000, would generate approximately $300 million in annual revenue, significantly higher than the Company's previous conservative projection of $40 million.

About Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation ( OTC PINK : ADMD)

The strategic market sector of ADMD is isotope applications. Currently, the Company is engaged in the

development of RadioGel, an Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors. Brachytherapy uses radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope inside the treatment area.

The company is engaging the FDA for permission to use RadioGel for the treatment of advanced basal and squamous cell skin cancers. The IsoPet Solutions division of ADMD is focused on demonstrating the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers in four different university veterinary hospitals. ADMD is positioning itself so that after this demonstration phase, The Company can begin to generate revenues through the sale of RadioGel to private animal clinics.

The Company currently is outsourcing material aspects of manufacturing of its product in the United States and intends to enter into licensing arrangements outside of the United States for the manufacturing and distribution of RadioGel in other countries.

About RadioGel™

RadioGel™ is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny Yttrium-90 phosphate particles to be injected into a tumor. This hydrogel is a liquid at temperatures below body temperature but begins to gel, harden, upon injection as the temperature increases to normal body temperature, thereby locking the particles in place. The particles emit a very high concentrated and contained beta irradiation to kill the tumor. The beta radiation has a short penetration distance so there is minimal collateral damage to healthy tissues outside of the injected area.

RadioGel™ also has a short half-life -- delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to 6 weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. This is an outpatient treatment much safer to the personnel treating the patient than competing brands and the patient can go home immediately with no risk to family members.

