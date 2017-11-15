Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Formation of Business Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) ( FRANKFURT : 0E8), announced today that it has formed an Advisory Business Committee to assist in implementing the Company's current plans and identifying means to capitalize on future growth opportunities. The Committee will provide guidance with respect to the current business environment and will investigate and respond to questions from the board of directors and the management team of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics.

The Company has appointed Craig Barton, Gerry Gray, and Martin Wong.

"We are pleased to announce the formation of this committee and the appointment of several seasoned business leaders in their respective fields," said Randal Chase, President and CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "As an emerging force in the antibody drug conjugate space, we are at a point as a company where we have begun to enhance relationships with pharmaceutical companies worldwide with an effort to enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Craig Barton is a seasoned entrepreneur having started in the insurance business in 1973 and purchased his first company in 1978. Mr. Barton built the insurance brokerage firm into a leader in the space before merging with six other firms to form Hub International. The firm began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and then went on to the New York Stock Exchange before being taken private in 2005. Hub Barton is very proud to have played such a vital roll in this adventure and Hub International is now in the top ten insurance brokerages in size in the world.

Mr. Martin Wong is an experienced investment banker and turnaround manager who brings an innovative management and problem-solving style to the companies he is associated with. Martin has a broad accounting, financial, portfolio and capital markets background, which he acquired over a period of years in public accounting, debt restructuring and turnaround of companies, portfolio management, investment and merchant banking. Currently, Martin is a co-founder and managing partner of Milton Capital Partners, an investment banking firm, is the Executive Chairman of MediMabs Inc. a private life science company. Martin has a BBA is a CPA - Chartered Accountant, as well as accreditation from UBC for real estate financing, and the Boeing Corporation for Aerospace and Airline Financing.

Mr. Gerry Gray has been a self employed businessman for over 40 years. He has created and successfully ran six Companies in his career in a variety of different industries. Having been involved in both starting public and private businesses, Mr Gray has adopted a wide variety of experiences and skills. As President and CEO of multiple Companies Gerry has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations. Currently retired Mr Gray is involved as an Advisor to 3 publicly traded Companies.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attach healthy cells. The Company is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.