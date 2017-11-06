Advanced Proteome Therapeutics to Attend 2017 BIO-Europe Conference to Discuss Partnership Initiatives with Leading Biotechnology Companies

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) ( FRANKFURT : 0E8) a biotechnology company focused on developing superior targeted protein therapeutics, will be attending the 2017 BIO-Europe 2017 Conference from November 6-8, 2017 at the CityCube, Berlin, Germany.

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics will be meeting with several biotechnology companies to discuss the potential for licensing and partnering opportunities for their universal linker technology.

"BIO-Europe is Europe's largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry and brings together some of the greatest minds in the industry," said Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "With the recent success we have had establishing relationships with the NRC, Heidelberg Pharma, University of Toronto and others, we are now in a position to sit down and discuss partnerships for our universal linker technology with pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attach healthy cells. The Company is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

