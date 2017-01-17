Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Novel Molecules for the Treatment of Cancer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) ( FRANKFURT : 0E8) is pleased to announce issuance of APC's U.S. Patent Application 14/400,190 titled "Site-Specific Labeling and Targeted Delivery of Proteins for the Treatment of Cancer".

The patent covers multiple examples of novel molecular entities, linked proteins, designed to increase potency, as well as duration of action, against tumor cells compared with the corresponding single proteins. The patent also covers methods of treating cancer in a patient, comprising administering an effective amount of the pharmaceutical composition of such linked proteins.

"The issuance of this patent is an important milestone for APC that strengthens our overall patent position and provides options for combination immunotherapy," said Dr. Allen Krantz, the Company's CEO. "As we move forward with our antibody-drug conjugate programs, we now have additional incentive to investigate possibilities for such combination therapy."

Certain members of this new class of compounds produced by APC have exhibited the ability to decrease tumor growth in animal models independently, and to a greater extent, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Compounds of this class have also been demonstrated to block upregulation of the immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-L1 by TAM receptors in model studies. The expression of TAM (tyrosine kinase) receptors in multiple tumor types correlates with tumor grade and emergence of resistance to targeted therapeutics. The significance of these findings is heightened by the fact that anti-PD-L1 agents have demonstrated marked clinical success in a wide range of malignancies by providing durable benefits with minimal toxicities and opened up novel avenues for cancer immunotherapy.

About APC

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is advancing a site-specific protein modification technology platform to enable the development of superior protein therapeutics. Using this technology, APC has generated numerous and diverse modifications of annexin proteins with superior binding and stability properties, which are amenable to further labeling and conjugation for use in therapeutic applications. APC is now vigorously applying its technologies to achieve the site-specific labeling of therapeutic antibodies and provide the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates.

