Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Moves Into Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) ( FRANKFURT : 0E8), a biotechnology company focused on producing technologies to perfect the use of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of various cancers, is pleased to announce it has been accepted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ Toronto.

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics, currently operating in Boston, MA, will join other select early stage companies at the state of the art facility in Toronto starting May 1.

"Being selected by the Johnson & Johnson Innovation team to join JLABS @ Toronto and locating among a talented and diverse peer group is both an honour and extremely validating for our company," said Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "The work space and facilities allow us to continue advancing our research while being surrounded by fast growing and emerging companies."

JLABS @ Toronto is a 40,000 square-foot life science innovation center. The labs provide a flexible environment for start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms to advance medical care. Through a "no strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation does not take an equity stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop products -- either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership with Johnson & Johnson Innovation or any other company.

About APC

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells, Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting the potential of this type of agent.

