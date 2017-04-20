Advanced Resources Appoints Curry Nichols to Spearhead Expansion to Dallas

Curry Nichols named Managing Director of Advanced Resources' Technology Division

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider headquartered in Chicago, announced Curry Nichols has recently joined their leadership team as Managing Director of their Technology Division to lead Advanced Resources' expansion into Dallas.

"We're thrilled to have Curry join the Advanced Resources team," said Rich Diaz, President. "His experience as an industry leader, his expertise in the IT space, and his success in developing relationships will be instrumental as we expand our services in Dallas."

Mr. Nichols comes to Advanced Resources with nearly two decades of experience in the IT staffing industry. Prior to joining Advanced Resources, he was Vice President at DISYS, where he ran the High Tech vertical and helped the firm grow from $22M in staffing revenue in four branches to over $350M across 21 offices and multiple international locations.

Mr. Nichols received a bachelor's degree in business from Texas Tech University.

For any IT project consulting/staffing needs in the Dallas area, contact 817-538-8339.

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only four staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.

