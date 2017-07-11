Advanced Resources Launches Accounting & Finance Staffing Services in New York City

Chicago-based staffing firm adds accounting and finance to growing number of consulting and staffing services for New York metro area

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider headquartered in Chicago, has begun providing accounting and finance services in the New York metro area. The Finance Division joins Advanced Resources' Technology Division, which opened the New York office in July of 2016.

"With our IT services on a roll in New York it was time to add Finance to Advanced Resources' local list of service offerings," said Rich Diaz, President. "Since we opened the office we've seen an increased demand for quality talent that our clients have come to rely on from Advanced. Being one of the top cities in the nation for accounting and finance, adding our Finance Division was the natural next step."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a faster than average growth of 11% in the accounting and auditing sector between 2014 and 2024.

To meet client demands, Advanced Resources' Finance Division will build proactive pipelines focused on high-level skillsets in the following areas: Senior Financial Management, Treasury, Tax, Financial Control, Audit, Accounting, and Finance.

The Advanced Resources' office is located at 315 W. 36th Street, Suite 7051, New York, NY 10018. For any accounting or finance project consulting/staffing needs in the New York metro area, contact 646-609-7090.

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago, Dallas, and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only four staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.