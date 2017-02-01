Advanced Resources Names Patty Bogosh as Director of Corporate Development

Chicago-based staffing firm to expand services nationwide to meet client demand

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider, announced Patty Bogosh has been named Director of Corporate Development. With a strong track record established in the Chicagloand area, Advanced Resources is taking their award-winning practices nationwide to meet the demands of their clients and deliver high-quality talent solutions. In her new role, Ms. Bogosh will oversee the expansion with a focus on partnering with new and existing clients, as well as Advanced Resources' affiliate companies.

Ms. Bogosh has over a decade of experience in staffing and talent acquisition. In her time with Advanced Resources, Ms. Bogosh served as Managing Director of the Chicago office, led the implementation and management of Advanced Resources' Workforce Business Solutions, launched the Finance Project Resources practice, and oversaw client acquisition and retention for the Accounting & Finance practice.

"We're looking forward to bringing our experience to new markets," said Rich Diaz, President of Advanced Resources. "Patty is a proven leader and her focus on training, development, and client engagement will be instrumental as we expand our services."

Ms. Bogosh was recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts in their inaugural list as one of 35 Millennials in Staffing to be shaping the future of the American economy through results and community involvement. She sits on the board for ELITE and the Rush Associates Board.

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only six staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing® Client Award and Talent Award every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.

