Advanced Resources Recognizes Employees at 7th Annual Appreciation Event During National Staffing Employee Week

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider headquartered in Chicago, held their Advanced Appreciation Event yesterday to honor their Advanced VIP members. Advanced VIP is a career recognition program to further develop relationships with employees placed at clients across the nation.

The seventh annual event was celebrated at Bub City in Chicago during National Staffing Employee Week, a week dedicated to honoring the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing firms. More than 200 guests were in attendance including guest of honor Mark Alexander, AVP of Corporate Compliance and Internal Audit at NorthShore University HealthSystem. Alexander spoke at the reception about his experience, previously working several assignments for Advanced Resources before being hired in a permanent role by NorthShore.

"Everyone here has helped make Advanced Resources one of the best places to work," said Rich Diaz, President. "This special night is a way for us to recognize and thank those who have trusted us with their careers."

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago, Dallas, and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only four staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.