Advanced Resources Selects Mike Lonnay to Lead Expansion of Accounting & Finance Staffing Services into New York City

Mike Lonnay named Division Director of Advanced Resources' Finance Division

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Advanced Resources, an industry-leading national staffing firm and talent solutions provider, announced Mike Lonnay has recently joined their leadership team as Division Director of their Finance Division. The company announced the opening of their New York practice last year to provide IT project consulting/staffing services to the New York metro area.

"We're excited to have Mike join the Advanced Resources team," said Rich Diaz, President. "His focus on delivering results and building teams will be valuable as we expand our accounting and finance staffing services into New York."

Mr. Lonnay comes to Advanced Resources with nearly a decade of experience in the staffing industry. Prior to joining Advanced Resources, he was Branch Manager at Addison Group, where he opened and managed a new branch location in New York. Under Mr. Lonnay's leadership, the start-up practice exceeded expectations and became a benchmark operation for the organization.

For any accounting or finance project consulting/staffing needs in the New York metro area, contact Advanced Resources at 646-609-7086.

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider headquartered in Chicago with offices nationwide. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing service excellence, being one of only four staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.

