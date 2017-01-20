Advanced RPO President Named to Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Advanced RPO, a recruitment process outsourcing and talent acquisition provider, announced today that Pam Verhoff has been named to the Board of Advisors for the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA).

The RPOA "strives to make a difference in the human resource (HR) world by being the educational leader for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and by helping the RPO community connect, collaborate and grow." The association was formed in 2005 as the first ever association of RPO thought leaders and today the RPOA provides many resources for the RPO industry, including a member listing, blogs, newsletters, and the RPOA Leadership Forum.

As a Board Advisor, Pam Verhoff will provide input and constructive feedback to help steer the organization in the right direction. Ms. Verhoff is an accomplished executive leader who has extensive experience building RPO businesses and solutions, as well as developing growth strategy. She is responsible for all aspects of strategic planning, sales and marketing, operations, financial management, and compliance for Advanced RPO. Her success has largely been a result of building high performance teams and creating a values-driven culture resulting in exceptional employee engagement.

"I'm proud and excited to be an advisor for the RPOA board," said Ms. Verhoff. "The RPOA provides tremendous tools and resources not only to the RPO industry; they also help educate the HR community on the benefits of RPO to help further the growth of our industry. I look forward to advising the RPOA as our space continues to evolve and expand."

About Advanced RPO

With over 20 years of hands-on experience in recruitment process outsourcing and talent acquisition, Advanced RPO possesses the industry's most experienced leadership and delivery teams devoted to building progressive RPO solutions that are highly tailored to clients' unique needs. Advanced RPO is part of the Advanced Group. For more information, visit www.advancedrpo.com.