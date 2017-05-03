AdvancedMD Announces Greg Ayers as Chief Financial Officer

Large-scale SaaS and M&A financial leader joins during rapid company expansion

SOUTH JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - AdvancedMD, a pioneer in cloud-based, end-to-end physician-patient workflow software for independent physician practices, is pleased to announce and welcome Greg Ayers to the company's leadership team as chief financial officer. Ayers will report to CEO Raul Villar and play a key role in the profitable expansion of AdvancedMD during a period of high sales growth and significant investment in corporate infrastructure and product development.

Ayers joins AdvancedMD after eight years at inContact, where he served as CFO raising over $200M and playing an instrumental role in the company's recent acquisition by NICE Systems at a valuation of $1B. Ayers was named Utah Business CFO of the year in 2010.

"AdvancedMD is committed to providing technologies to physicians and patients that are user-friendly and feature-rich across all devices and on all browsers," said Raul Villar, CEO at AdvancedMD. "Greg's financial leadership will be instrumental in managing our intense commitment to product investment and development as we expand our platform of innovative cloud services designed to ensure independent physicians can have both healthy practices and healthy patients."

As a former CFO at a variety of healthcare firms in pharmaceutical, medical devices, laboratory testing, and clinical services, Ayers also brings a wealth of healthcare industry knowledge to AdvancedMD. Prior to inContact, he was CFO at Zars Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company and led the IPO of UroQuest Medical Corporation. Earlier in his career, as CFO for TopTier Software (subsequently SAP Portals, Inc.), Ayers drove the $400 million sale of the company to SAP AG. He also managed growth from $10 million to $170 million in revenue.

"I have a personal passion for the healthcare industry and am excited to be associated with such a cutting-edge tech company that is well into its growth curve," said Ayers. "The elements for success are all here: a great business model and management team, compliance-driven customer needs, the leading innovative cloud platform, and loyal customers. We are all ready to take this gem to the next level."

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD strives to be the community of choice for independent providers by delivering an integrated workflow and personalized service to ensure the health of every practice and their patients. The company's integrated suite of cloud solutions includes practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking all backed by expert practice advocates. AdvancedMD also offers full service revenue cycle management and serves an expansive national footprint of more than 22,500 practitioners across 8,000 practices and 600 medical billing companies. Visit www.advancedmd.com.

