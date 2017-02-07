AdvancedMD Evo17 User Conference Registration is now Open

Nationwide independent practice community converges on Music City Sept. 20-24 to redefine practice workflow

SOUTH JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - AdvancedMD, a pioneer in cloud technology for independent physician practices, announced today that registration is open for the AdvancedMD fifth annual user conference. Evo17, www.advancedmd.com/Evo17, will take place on September 20-24 in Nashville, Tenn., at The Omni Nashville Hotel. The conference continues the company's tradition of providing all professionals in the independent healthcare community with technology and skills to create great patient experiences, deliver high-quality clinical outcomes, and achieve stellar financial performance.

The primary theme for the five-day event is leveraging cloud technology to create an integrated provider-patient workflow tying together EHR, PM, telemedicine and a host of patient engagement applications. This revolutionary approach of using technology to create a seamless, efficient and user-friendly practice experience for the provider and the patient can lead to increased staff productivity, improved financial performance and higher patient satisfaction. This year's agenda is designed to inspire experienced AdvancedMD clients, new users and non-users alike to rethink the way they orchestrate patient engagement to drive exceptional outcomes.

More than 30 educational sessions have been developed to benefit all roles within the practice: providers and clinicians, administrators, billing, and front-office staff. There will also be dedicated breakout sessions for the company's medical billing partners, which number more than 600. Attendees can earn up to 10 hours of American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE) CEU credits. Additionally, participants will receive hands-on training to refine their skills and knowledge, gain networking opportunities with colleagues, and have access to educational breakout sessions led by product and industry experts.

"Evo16 changed my practice for the better," said Jorge L. Rincon, MD, general surgeon from San Antonio, Texas, about last year's event. "I entered as a busy surgeon who was doing my own billing. During Evo, I learned how I can solve my practice's billing issues with AdvancedRCM. Gaining industry knowledge and discovering a billing solution for my practice made Evo a success for me."

"I love the Evo sessions," said Charlene Burgett, Chief Operating Officer for North Scottsdale Family Medicine in Scottsdale, Ariz. "They were informative and introduced me to practice tools I did not know existed! The knowledge and skills I acquired at Evo have made a great difference for my practice."

Fifteen Evo17 sponsorship opportunities are available to current AdvancedMD Marketplace partners.

A full conference pass is available at an early-bird discount rate of $799 through March 31, 2017 (regularly $999). Additional staff members of the practice or billing service qualify for an extra $100 discount per registrant.

