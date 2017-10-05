AdvancedMD to Highlight Role of Practice Automation With Integrated Patient & Physician Workflow at MGMA17

Transition to cloud-based integrated medical office technology is key to improved financial performance, increased staff productivity, and higher patient satisfaction

SOUTH JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - AdvancedMD, a pioneer in cloud technology for physician practices, will showcase the benefits of automating the practice's clinical and administrative workflows with cloud-based integrated technology at the MGMA Annual Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 8 - 11, at booth #1603.

The company has pioneered a new practice management model integrating electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, telemedicine, patient engagement and billing with business analytics reporting, as opposed to relying on disparate systems, which focus solely on each individual task and require heavy investment in systems integration. With AdvancedMD the result is a seamless, efficient and user-friendly experience for the provider and the patient. The unified AdvancedMD platform helps practices enjoy the following benefits:

Instant access to a single database for all practice roles: Multiple user types -- the physician, nurse, office manager and biller -- all work with the same data on the same browser-agnostic platform at the same time. This translates into improved process efficiencies and data accuracy.



"Having information available immediately on every station has helped decrease our throughput time for all members of my staff," said David Haile, DPM, Sebastian, Fla.

Ability to work remotely: Cloud-based AdvancedMD allows physicians to immediately access a patient chart, manage all prescriptions, including narcotics, order tests and labs, and see patients via telemedicine from wherever they are. Easy access with an iPad or iPhone allow even more flexibility while providing timely and personal attention to every patient.



"When a patient contacts me, I can see within seconds what they are talking about from wherever I may be at the time," said Lawrence J. Winikur, MD, Danville, Va. "Accessing my system immediately with accurate information via my laptop, tablet or phone helps me stay on top of my practice, even when things are highly chaotic and rushed."

Billing efficiency and quick processing: Many billers supporting independent practices work remotely. Accessing the visit or procedure information as soon as it is entered into the system allows billing specialists to process claims the same day. Practice owners can see if charges are posted appropriately and, if necessary, make corrections instantly. This is why more than 600 billing companies use AdvancedMD as their core software.

Integrated patient engagement tools: By using tools such as automated appointment reminders, practices can not only improve their communication with patients, but also reduce costly no-show appointments. Dr. Winikur has reduced his no-shows from about 12 percent to 2-3 percent after implementing the module, positively impacting the practice's revenue.

"The AdvancedMD suite pays for itself," said Dr. Winikur, who has been using the company's technology for 13 years.

"Supporting our network of independent physician practices by automating and streamlining as much of their clinical and administrative tasks as possible has proven to be the right choice for AdvancedMD," said Raul Villar, CEO, AdvancedMD. "It has been amazing to hear our clients tell us that the integrated platform has made it easier, more rewarding and more profitable for them to practice medicine and focus on helping patients. We heard particularly moving stories from our clients in the areas affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, where many AdvancedMD clients relied solely on their cell phones to access their schedules and patient information to run their practices."

The AdvancedMD integrated workflow approach is inclusive of the entire patient and provider interaction, starting with the moment the patient is searching for the provider online. A new addition to the company's unified technology platform, AdvancedReputation™, helps practices easily manage their online reputation with automated surveys to gather instant patient feedback about recent office and telemedicine visits.

AdvancedTelemedicine™ is fully integrated with the rest of the AdvancedMD medical office suite, allowing providers to schedule a telehealth visit using a HIPAA-compliant platform. Telehealth visit information is immediately available in the EHR and billing systems and charges are sent to the billing team in real-time with no extra steps required. MGMA attendees can demo AdvancedTelemedicine at booth #1603 by participating in an amusing experience of having their future told by a psychic via AdvancedMD telemedicine app.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD strives to be the community of choice for independent providers by delivering an integrated workflow and personalized service to ensure the health of every practice and their patients. The company's integrated suite of cloud solutions includes practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking all backed by expert practice advocates. AdvancedMD also offers full service revenue cycle management and serves an expansive national footprint of nearly 26,000 practitioners across 8,600 practices and 600 medical billing companies. Visit www.advancedmd.com.

