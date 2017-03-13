AdvancedMD Named Leader in Gartner's FrontRunners for Electronic Medical Records Quadrant

SOUTH JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - AdvancedMD, a pioneer in cloud technology for independent physician practices, has earned a Leader spot on Gartner's FrontRunners quadrant for the Electronic Medical Records (EMR). The Leaders quadrant includes all-around strong products, offering the highest value and capability in the EMR market.

To be considered for the EMR FrontRunners, a product needs a minimum capability user rating score of 3.4 and a minimum value user rating score of 3.4. In the EMR FrontRunners infographic, the capability axis starts at 3.0 and ends at 4.2, while the value axis starts at 3.1 and ends at 4.4.

AdvancedMD has received 178 reviews to date and earned a capability score of 3.65 and value score of 3.91. A total of 55 companies were evaluated, 23 were named FrontRunners, and four companies, including AdvancedMD, were placed in the coveted Leaders quadrant.

"The FrontRunner recognition means a lot to our team as the quadrant is based heavily on end-user reviews," said Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer at AdvancedMD. "We are honored our customers think so highly of our product, particularly as we help them transition to the practice model where EMR is seamlessly integrated with other solutions necessary to run the business smoothly."

AdvancedMD EMR is a core product in the company's cloud-based medical software suite with integrated physician-patient workflow solutions. The EMR is seamlessly integrated with practice management, medical billing, telemedicine, patient engagement, practice analytics reporting, and physician performance benchmarking to enhance patient experience and clinical outcomes while helping independent practices to run profitably.

The core capabilities evaluated for the FrontRunners EMR category include the following: charting/patient records, order entry, decision support, automated coding assistance, care plans, reporting/analytics and ONC-ATCB certification, as well as at least one of the following: clinical interoperability or a patient portal. In addition, the EMR FrontRunners report identifies several related features that medical practices purchasing EMR software may also need or wish to consider: patient scheduling, medical billing, claims scrubbing, claims management, e-prescribing, handwriting recognition, patient eligibility checks, statements and collections and voice recognition.

For more information and to view the quadrant, visit http://www.softwareadvice.com/medical/electronic-medical-record-software-comparison/#top-products.

The content for the FrontRunners quadrant is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology; the results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD strives to be the community of choice for independent providers by delivering an integrated workflow and personalized service to ensure the health of every practice and their patients. The company's integrated suite of cloud solutions includes practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking all backed by expert practice advocates. AdvancedMD also offers full service revenue cycle management and serves an expansive national footprint of more than 22,500 practitioners across 8,000 practices and 600 medical billing companies. Visit www.advancedmd.com.

