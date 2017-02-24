Advantage Lithium Begins Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX VENTURE:AAL)(OTCQX:AVLIF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Advantage Lithium upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Advantage Lithium begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AVLIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will allow Advantage Lithium to leverage its existing home country listing to expand its shareholder base and visibility in the U.S. market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting the company's growth in the years ahead."

David Sidoo, CEO and President, of Advantage Lithium, commented, "The move to the OTCQX market is an important step in the company's development and we believe having our stock traded on the OTCQX will be a benefit to both the company and its shareholders."

Advantage Lithium was sponsored for OTCQX by Doida Law Group LLC, a qualified 3rd party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Advantage Lithium Corp.

Advantage Lithium Corp. is a resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium properties and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The common shares of the company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:AAL), and the company is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX:AVLIF). The company has signed an LOI, subject to definitive agreement, with lithium producer, Orocobre, subject to definitive agreement, to acquire 100% interest in five projects in Argentina and a 75% interest in a sixth, called Cauchari. Cauchari is host to a near-surface resource of 470,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 1.62 million tonnes of potash (KCL), and a large exploration target of 5.6mt to 0.25mt of LCE and 19mt to 0.9 of KCL. Cauchari is located just 20 km south Orocobre's flagship Olaroz Lithium Facility. The Company is also earning an interest from Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp., in a portfolio of five lithium brine projects in the Clayton and Lida Valley regions of Nevada, USA, including 70% in Clayton NE. In addition, the Company has acquired 100% of the Stella Marys lithium brine project, immediately adjacent to Orocobre's Salinas Grandes project that hosts an inferred, near-surface resource, in Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.advantagelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is expected", "intends", or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Advantage that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.