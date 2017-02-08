Advantage Lithium Closes Financing Book at $20M

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX VENTURE:AAL) announces that, further to its news release of January 24th, 2016, it has closed the book at $20,000,000 for its private placement financing. All funds are expected to be received by February 15, 2017. Funds will be held in escrow and released to the company upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent which is currently expected on or before the end of March 2017. Please see January 24th news release.

About Advantage Lithium Corp.

Advantage Lithium Corp. is a resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium properties and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The common shares of the company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AAL". The company has signed an LOI, subject to definitive agreement, with lithium producer, Orocobre, to acquire 100% interest in five projects in Argentina and a 75% interest in a sixth, called Cauchari. Cauchari is host to a near-surface resource of 470,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 1.62 million tonnes of potash (KCL), and a large exploration target of 5.6mt to 0.25mt of LCE and 19mt to 0.9 of KCL. Cauchari is located just 20 km south Orocobre's flagship Olaroz Lithium Facility. The Company is also earning an interest from Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp., in a portfolio of five lithium brine projects in the Clayton and Lida Valley regions of Nevada, USA, including 70% in Clayton NE. In addition, the Company has acquired 100% of the Stella Marys lithium brine project, immediately adjacent to Orocobre's Salinas Grandes project that hosts an inferred, near-surface resource, in Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP.

David Sidoo, President

