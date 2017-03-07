IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Advantech, an industry leader in developing the most advanced and innovative automation computing products, systems, services and solutions, recently revealed its comprehensive series of embedded computing platforms with the latest 7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family (formerly Kaby Lake). These offerings include: Computer On Modules SOM-5898 and SOM-6898, and an Industrial Motherboard AIMB-205, AIMB-275, AIMB-285, AIMB-505 and AIMB-585. Combining the state-of-the-art processing power of Intel with Advantech's exclusive WISE-PaaS integrated IoT platform software services, these Advantech embedded products bring stunning visual capabilities, sophisticated CPU and graphic performance and astounding 4K graphics. This robust suite of features makes the product line ideal for retail transaction terminals, digital signage and displays, industrial design and automation, digital security and surveillance and more.

7th Generation Intel Core Processor Family Optimizes Advantech's Embedded Solutions

Empowered by the thinnest, fastest Intel Core processors with cutting edge solutions for IoT, the latest 7th Generation Intel Core Processor Family provides dynamic visual proficiencies while optimizing usability and power consumption. Manufactured using the latest 14-nm technology, these components deliver higher CPU and graphics results over 6th gen processors with improved 4K design. Advantech crafted its latest series of embedded boards and systems in diverse form factors, including: SOM-5898 COM Express Basic, SOM-6898 COM Express Compact, AIMB-205, AIMB-275, AIMB-285 Mini-ITX industrial motherboards and AIMB-505 and AIMB-585 Micro-ATX industrial motherboards. With the unique competencies of Intel and Advantech, each of these devices delivers value, efficiency and connectivity to embedded computing, with essential features that maximize operation, execution and power usage to boost edge-to-cloud IoT architecture.

Pre-integrated IoT Software-WISE-PaaS to Jumpstart IoT Innovations

This next generation of Advantech's embedded boards and systems are equipped with multiple OS, value-added software, and built-in WISE-PaaS, an integrated IoT platform delivery service for remote management, network security, and pre-configured cloud packages. These features mitigate complex development efforts and drive effective and durable IoT solutions. WISE-PaaS partnered with Microsoft Azure to allow seamless hardware and software integration and analytic tools for data throughput and actionable intelligence. Next, Advantech will launch WISE-PaaS Marketplace, an online software shopping website, providing diverse IoT solution services in: cloud, security and WISE-PaaS software to accelerate and transform business operations.

The complete product lineup will be available in Q1 to Q3 2017. For more information about these products, please visit: Embedded-IoT.advantech.com.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

