Advantech Announces Ground-breaking IoT Implementation Solutions

Leading Technology Company Announces Cohesive Package for Building Sophisticated Edge-to-Cloud Applications with Integrated Hardware and Software

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Advantech, a global leader in the embedded systems market, enthusiastically announces an innovative best-in-breed series of Edge Intelligence Servers (EIS). The Advantech EIS accelerates Internet of Things (IoT) implementation by providing comprehensive solutions that include: an edge computer, WISE-PaaS software packages, IoT development tools, pre-configured cloud services, plus the flexibility to add more software modules from the WISE-PaaS Marketplace. With the EIS portfolio of competencies, clients can build and launch robust IoT applications and offer easy integration solutions.

Advantech's exclusive software service provides access to the WISE-PaaS Marketplace, an online software shopping website that delivers IoT and cloud security, WISE-PaaS IoT services and a solution-ready package for EIS. The WISE-PaaS Marketplace integrates with IoT eco-partners on cloud and software solutions to offer building blocks that accelerate IoT development. Customers can subscribe to the WISE-PaaS Marketplace and access numerous IoT software protocols by spending their WISE-Points, Advantech's digital currency included in WISE-PaaS VIP membership packages.

Currently for sale now on the WISE-PaaS Marketplace are the EIS-D110 entry-level edge servers, multiple I/O EIS-D120 and the EIS-DK10 starter kit, which includes a ready-to-run edge system pre-configured with WISE-PaaS software packages, wireless I/O module, sensor and Microsoft Azure service. High-performance EIS-D150 will be available in Q3 this year. For more details, please visit: eis.advantech.com, or contact a local sales office.

Also available is the EIS-DK10 Starter Kit which includes: Complete IoT Connection Solution consists of a ready-to-run edge system, WISE-PaaS software package, wireless I/O module, sensor and pre-configured Microsoft Azure service The pre-conﬁgured EIS-D110 edge system: Intel® Celeron® J1900 and WES7E with 4GB memory and 64 GB SSD The pre-configured Microsoft Azure service: Device Management Package (1 month free trial)

Ween Niu, general manager at Advantech states, "We are thrilled to be able to provide a versatile IoT solution through EIS and the WISE-PaaS Marketplace. With IoT constantly evolving, it is vital that we create top-level, flexible solutions to help companies stay up-to-date."

For more information, please visit www.Advantech.com.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Recently ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company; with a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, Advantech offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors, including: medical and biotech, government and defense, transportation, retail, broadcasting, networking, digital signage, automotive and utilities. Advantech also provides edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com.