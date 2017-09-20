Advantech-Innocore Hardware to Elevate Gaming at 2017 G2E Tradeshow

Leading Hardware Supplier Unveils Gamer-Changing Solutions to Boost Efficiency and Security for Swiftly-Evolving Casino and Lottery Industry

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Advantech-Innocore, a leader in embedded computing products for the gaming industry, is proud to announce its presence at the world's largest gathering of gaming professionals, the G2E tradeshow, scheduled to take place at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, from October 3-5. Advantech's theme of "Elevating Gaming Intelligence" will highlight Advantech-Innocore, which stands poised to introduce its gamer-changing solutions, including LCD monitors, advanced storage systems, high-performance graphics cards and a revolutionary new gaming platform.

"This year's G2E theme aptly encompasses our products, our knowledge of the industry, and our added value hardware and software solutions," commented Craig Stapleton, Advantech's product director. "Armed with the latest technology for the intelligent heart of today's sophisticated slot machines, our range of software solutions are set to boost performance, efficiency and security for the highly competitive world of commercial gaming. We could not be more excited to attend!"

On Display at Booth #3841:

New Gaming Platform!

The DPX-S445 is Advantech-Innocore's groundbreaking motherboard for the gaming industry. It features the very latest Intel top-end embedded platform, giving customers field-proven reliability with the peace of mind of massive scalability and future upgradeability. Plus, support for Windows 7 allows customers to move to the latest hardware with all the performance, price and longevity advantages -- without having to move to a new operating system.

Eye-Popping LCD Monitors

With screen sizes available from 7" to 55" and beyond, new monitors from Advantech-Innocore offer high-visibility, touch screen, sunlight view ability and ruggedization. Curved screen models will also be on display, featuring concave and convex curved LCDs, and even S-shaped curve screens.

High Performance Graphics Cards

For customers needing more screens or high performance discrete graphics card performance, Advantech-Innocore graphics cards only use the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs. Featuring 4GB or 8GB of onboard memory, and the latest Polaris GPU architecture from AMD, customers can experience a 3D performance with extended availability needed for gaming.

SQFlash Range Storage

Set to be on display in multiple formats, the incomparable reliability of Advantech's powerful, secure storage solution includes power fail detection and protection, as well as flush manager and voltage stabilization. It has been approved by the most demanding ODMs in gaming and lottery.

With 15 years of experience, Advantech-Innocore's team of engineers not only builds top-of-the-line computing hardware, they are dedicated to helping customers with the design and install process. For customers requiring specialized hardware, Advantech-Innocore can add intelligence in the form of custom FPGA and additional micro-controllers with custom firmware for sophisticated security, control and supervisory functions. Click here to register for the G2E tradeshow and get up close with Advantech-Innocore!

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Recently ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company; with a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, Advantech offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors, including: medical and biotech, government and defense, transportation, retail, broadcasting, networking, digital signage, automotive and utilities. Advantech also provides edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com.

About Advantech-Innocore: Advantech-Innocore is a leader in embedded computer products for the gaming industry. Advantech-Innocore designs, manufactures and sells technologically advanced PC products tailored to the specific needs of the gaming industry. With a large installed base worldwide, the DPX® range of products is proven in the harshest environments. Visit http://www.advantech-innocore.com.