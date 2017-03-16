Advantech Joins Embedded Linux and Android Alliance (ELAA)

Driving an open and unified standard architecture for embedded Linux and Android in the industrial embedded market

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Today at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, Advantech (2395.TW), along with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio announced they are forming the Embedded Linux and Android Alliance (ELAA). This industry alliance is committed to driving standardized board adoption of an open and unified architecture for embedded Linux and Android OS for both industrial embedded and IoT applications. By joining the ELAA, participants help advance industrial standards and the open-source community, which will empower Linux and Android adoption in embedded and industrial IoT applications.

According to an Information Handling Services report, demand for a large product mix from businesses in different industries will have a substantial impact on the embedded board market in the IoT era. Embedded Linux and Android solutions are anticipated to transform key growth markets with highly diversified IoT and industrial applications. However, a lack of standards on the software and hardware side and a weak ecosystem in the embedded market have created the need for standardized board adoption of an open and unified architecture for industrial embedded application. Fortunately, the ELAA is well-equipped to drive this mission-critical effort.

ELAA unified hardware and BSP (Board Support Package) members will provide the ELAA Unified Development Platform with hardware products and a BSP that will form their core value offering. Other members will provide their own carrier boards and peripherals, as well as tailor-made hardware and software services on top of the ELAA Unified Development Platform for Linux or Android differentiation. The ecosystem values that ELAA members want to provide to customers are faster time-to-market, minimal development risk, extensive software offerings and compatible peripheral integration. Through co-business development and cross-marketing opportunities with the ELAA ecosystem, the marketplace will expand and prosper.

Currently, ELAA has 10 founding members in the value chain offering:

Unified hardware & BSP: Advantech, AIMobile

Carrier board, peripherals, tailor-made hardware services: Advantech, Retronix, ThunderSoft

Software solution & service: AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, ThunderSoft, Timesys, Witekio

Moreover, several prototype models have been integrated by leveraging ELAA resources:

ELAA

Member H/W S/W Value-added Advantech Advantech ROM-DK7421

Advantech ROM-DK3420 Embedded Linux ready ARM solutions Unified development platform for ELAA Lineo Advantech ROM-DK7421 Warp!! An amazing Quick-Start Solution for Embedded Linux Retronix Advantech ROM-DK7421 Digital signage solution Interactive Virtual Fitting Room solution combining technology and fashion industry applications RTSoft Advantech ROM-DK7421

Advantech ROM-DK3420 Unified remote device management platform IoT solution with RDM, OTA, and security features for any protocol, any device type Timesys Advantech ROM-DK7421 Smart, gesture-based UI Integration from BSP to UI, network and app using Timesys' development environment Witekio Advantech ROM-DK3420 Smart connected coffee machine From low level software to user interface, discovering the modular Qt based platform Canonical Advantech ROM-DK7421

Advantech ROM-DK3420 Ubuntu core The purpose built secure OS for embedded and IoT systems ThunderSoft Advantech ROM-DK7421 Intelligent industry Intelligent IoT gateway solution for smart home, industry and transportation applications

During Embedded World, the ELAA will unveil its NXP platforms and plans to launch different SoCs solutions in 2H17. Furthermore, the ELAA is expected to offer more software solutions along with an announcement of additional partners. A co-marketing campaign will be held in Taiwan, Japan and China following the Embedded World show.

Embedded Linux and Android are estimated to grow at a rapid rate. An increasing amount of diverse applications will be applied in gaming, medical, in vehicle, M2M and IoT. With support from ELAA, an open hardware and software architecture with strong ecosystem can deliver extra value to the next generation of embedded and industrial IoT applications.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications--driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

About Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA): Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) is an industry alliance committed to driving the standardized board adoption of an open and unified architecture for embedded Linux and Android core in industrial embedded systems. (ELAA Website: www.ELAA-Platform.org)