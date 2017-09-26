Advantech to Participate in Annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Meeting

Advantech to Showcase Innovative Suite of Embedded Hardware Technologies

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Advantech, a global industry pioneer in developing the most innovative portfolio of industrial embedded computing products, is excited to announce that company professionals will attend and exhibit at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) meeting to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from Oct. 9 through Oct. 11, 2017. The annual gathering highlights the strategic and tactical work of the U.S. Army and the issues facing its stakeholders and personnel. The assembly will also afford an opportunity for vendors to present their latest technologies available to support Army priorities.

During the conference, Advantech specialists will be available to demonstrate the company's comprehensive embedded hardware offerings, specifically its line of advanced server platforms.

"The Army relies heavily on information capabilities and capacity, and of course maximum reliability," said Ween Niu, general manager, Advantech. "Our state-of-the-art servers provide the Army with the tools they require to keep our nation safe and secure, here and around the globe."

The highly attended forum draws professionals from a myriad of industries whose products and services support the U.S. Army. Advantech leadership will be on hand to engage with guests and demonstrate the key features of the company's server line including:

SOM-5992 delivering superior computing performance as the world's leading server-grade COM Express module with support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

SKY-9340, which will officially be unveiled at AUSA, will deliver ultimate flexibility and performance within a compact 3U form factor.

"We look forward to sharing our innovative products at AUSA and expanding our presence in this significant market," said Niu.

Visit Advantech at AUSA booth #7913. Discover more about the company's server systems at: http://www.advantech.com/products/edge-intelligence-server/sub_071c0784-5e9b-4bb8-bb07-2cb06da757a1

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.