Advantech, Recipient of 2017 IOT Innovator Gold Award, Launches New Connectivity Gateway for IOT Apps

Winner of Best Commercial and Industrial IoT Cloud Platform Unveils Cutting-Edge Industrial IoT Product

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Advantech -- world-leading embedded computing provider and recent winner of the 2017 IoT Innovator Award for Best IoT Cloud Platform in Commercial and Industrial -- is proud to announce the launch of its new UTX-3117 gateway -- a fanless, extended-temp embedded box to empower industrial IoT solutions. This new integrated IoT gateway solution offers the most precise technology for outdoor or harsh environment IoT applications such as smart city street lighting control, smart retail control systems, smart metering, smart parking, smart agriculture, HVAC, healthcare, industrial automation and more.

Certified with AWS Greengrass IoT and compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Wind River Pulsar OS, the product offers a total sensor-to-cloud connectivity solution. It integrates three radio frequency modules, has a special double-sided thermal solution, and offers three independent modules to maintain maximum radio frequency in extended temperatures. Five state-of-the-art antennae are strategically located to prevent signal conflicts.

An ideal choice for transportation, logistics and industrial automation, the UTX-3117 comes with rich connectivity and expansion options, including two serial ports for device control and wire-sensor data aggregation, and an HEVC and VP9 HW video coding/encoding solution, which can play H.265 4K video on low-power devices. It includes one HDMI and one display port -- which support 4K UHD video outputs of up to 60 Hz on two independent displays for signage walls or TV banners.

An all-in-one solution, the UTX-3117 bundles with Advantech's WISE-PaaS software technology to provide more than 100 RESTful APIs, including account management, device management, device control, event management, system management and database management. Advantech WISE-PaaS includes a dashboard builder for data visualization, allowing customers to monitor and manage all connected devices. View an informational video about the product here.

Additional UTX-3117 Fanless & Wide-Temp Embedded Box Features:

Intel ® Atom ® E3900, Celeron ® N3350, and Pentium ® N4200 series processor; low power, high performance

Atom E3900, Celeron N3350, and Pentium N4200 series processor; low power, high performance Supports two gigabit ethernet and one M.2 & two miniPCIE modules for Wi-Fi and 3G/LTE module

Rich I/O with 2 USB 3.0 ports, one RS-232 & one RS422/RS485 ports for data communication

Wide range power input support, 12~24V DC input for industry and transportation

Palm-size, with extended temperature support under -20 ~ 60°C

Win 10 Enterprise 64-bit & Wind River Pulsar OS implemented with Wise-PaaS

Certificated with AWS Greengrass & Microsoft Azure IoT Edge

Meet Advantech and the UTX-3117 in Person!

The UTX-3117 will be on display at the 2017 IoT Tech Expo, from Nov. 29-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Booth #430. Focusing on the theme of IoT Connectivity from the Edge to the Cloud, Advantech team members will be on hand to showcase additional wares, such as standardized wireless sensor node solutions, flexible solution-ready platforms and ecosystem partner solutions.

Advantech experts also invite interested parties to the IoT Developer Forum on Nov. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara offering additional tech-related festivities. Click here for evite and agenda.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Recently ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company; with a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, Advantech offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors, including: medical and biotech, government and defense, transportation, retail, broadcasting, networking, digital signage, automotive and utilities. Advantech also provides edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com.