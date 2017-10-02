Advantech to Showcase Off-the-Shelf Solutions for Public Transportation at Upcoming APTA Expo

Leading Hardware Innovator to Demo Solutions in Efficiency and Security for Trains, Busses

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Advantech, a trusted, world-leading provider of the most advanced and innovative embedded and automated computing solutions for enterprises and system integrators across the globe, is proud to announce its presence at the 2017 American Public Transportation Association Meeting and Expo (APTA), the industry's premier trade show.

Advantech boasts a tremendous lineup of complete, off-the-shelf solutions for public transportation. The company will unveil a range of hardware products to help the public transportation sector gain better control over services and vehicles. From October 8-11, at booth #7268 (Hall C), attendees can expect to get an up-close look at Advantech-made surveillance systems, passenger information systems, indoor and outdoor signage solutions, self-service kiosks and a groundbreaking embedded train controller.

"We could not be more thrilled to introduce our customers to our complete hardware solutions for public transportation," says product manager, Elizabeth Wang. "From station to train to bus, we provide today's most advanced solutions in surveillance, fleet management, signage and kiosk -- both indoor and outdoor. APTA is the perfect place for the industry to learn how incredibly comprehensive our systems are."

Designed from the ground up to be integrated into multiple applications, Advantech products are built for extreme reliability and flexibility and are compliant with all industry certification standards. A few examples that will be showcased in booth #7268 include:

ARS-P3800, Passenger Information System: Serving as a reliable platform to provide passenger information in real-time on wide versatility of vehicles, such as trains and trams, the system features a 38-inch stretched LCD panel, and is powered by an AMD Embedded G-Series processor. It is built for smooth implementation in a wide working temperature range to ensure operation in harsh environments.





TREK-688, Bus Surveillance System: Designed to provide high-quality video surveillance and fleet management for BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) and trains, this system delivers tracking and positioning and also supports dead-reckoning, which allows a truck to be traced even if the driver is in a tunnel. The TREK-688 is the embodiment of reliable on-board recording, with the ability to transmit images or alarms for remote monitoring.





ARS-2620, Embedded Railway Train Controller - NEW PLATFORM! Get a preview of the soon-to-be-launched, game-changer from Advantech! With a TX-level operating temperature design, the device can endure the harshest railway environments. Furthermore, the railway-specific power design allows multiple voltage inputs, and can provide both data connections and electrical power to devices such as IP cameras, fulfilling network video recording application. The product features can be expanded, allowing for isolated modules and custom modules for best-fit solutions.

"Though this is our first time exhibiting at APTA, our reputation as a top supplier of revolutionary hardware solutions well precedes us," adds general manager, Ween Niu. "We have become a world-leading provider of the most advanced and innovative automation and embedded computing products, systems, services and solutions.

